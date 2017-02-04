Body shop, cars intentionally set ablaze

According to Memphis Fire Department, three vehicles were targeted and intentionally set on fire while they were at an auto-shop. ATROM Tansmission Service on Lamar Avenue also sustained damage from the fire.

Friday, at 12:27 a.m. firefighters responded to a report of a fire at 2905 Lamar Avenue. Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters said that they saw fire burning from multiple vehicles, and an immediate effort was made to put out the flames.

While there were no firefighter or civilian injuries, it was determined that the building of the three vehicles sustained smoke, fire and water damage. The total damage done is estimated at $13,500 for the vehicles and an additional $1,000 for the building. It has been determined by officials that the fire was intentionally set to the three vehicles.

This incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this fire and any arson related crimes are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH (2274).

You could be eligible to receive a cash reward from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.