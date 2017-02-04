Warm stretch of weather expected this month

Punxsutawney Phil may have said that there will be six more weeks of winter, but the next few weeks will actually be feeling more like Spring. Although a few cold spells are expected over the next month, overall temperatures should remain mostly above average.

Starting Sunday, high temperatures will run about 10 to 20 degrees above normal. Highs will reach near 70 degrees on both Monday and Tuesday. After a brief cool down mid-meek, there will likely be another warm-up next weekend that will last several days. Long term weather models are keeping Mid-South weather warmer than normal through around the 24th of February.

Due to these warm stints, winter weather chances look low over the next few weeks. However, warmer weather in winter typically goes hand in hand with severe potential. The higher temperatures can be a breeding ground for instability, which can be sparked by fronts.

The 60 and 70 degree temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will be paired with strong showers and thunderstorms. We recommend downloading the WMC Weather App for updates on this week’s storm chances.

