Tigers pummeled by UCF on the road

Saturday was another tough outing in the Memphis Tigers’ consistently inconsistent 2016-17 season as they fell hard to UCF.

UCF dominated the first half and Memphis could never catch up, taking a hard 72-57 loss in Orlando.

Memphis shot a porous 30 percent from the field, and were unable to muster any offense outside of an explosive Dedric Lawson (28 points, 10 rebounds.)

No other Tiger scored in double digits. Perhaps no Tiger had a rougher outing than Markel Crawford, who put up a goose egg in the scoring column, committing four fouls and connecting on none of his shots.

The loss was another to a team below Memphis in the AAC standings, as the Knights entered the game at just .500 in conference play and losers of four straight.

Memphis is still 7-4 against AAC foes, but it appears increasingly likely that they will need to make a run in the conference tournament in order to head to the postseason.

Memphis draws Tulsa next, a team that beat them by 10 last month in Memphis. That game will come Tuesday.

