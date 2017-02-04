MSU stuns Vols in comeback win

Mississippi State stunned the Tennessee Volunteers in Starkville on Saturday, completing a huge comeback win.

Tennessee jumped out to a massive first half lead, winning by as much as 18 early on and holding a 12 point lead at the half.

MSU would hold strong and work their way back to a 64-59 win.

Despite a poor shooting performances from their stars Quinndary Weatherspoon (3-15) and Lamar Peters (1-8), the Bulldogs were carried by unsung heroes Xavian Stapleton (14 points, 11 rebounds, 4 steals), Mario Kegler (17 points, 9 rebounds), and Schnider Herard (12 points, 15 rebounds).

The Bulldogs were unstoppable on the offensive glass, hauling in 1 offensive boards to Tennessee’s 9. Herard pulled in 7 and Stapleton grabbed 5, assisting their squad that needed the boost behind 30 percent shooting.

Jordan Bone led the Vols in scoring with 13, but went empty-handed from three-point range (0-4). Grant Williams added in another 11.

The win pulls MSU back to .500 in conference play after losing four of their previous five games. They remain a good distance behind South Carolina and Kentucky in the SEC standings, but the Bulldogs have a legitimate chance to finish in the top portion of the conference for the first time in years.

Their next game will come at Auburn on Tuesday.

As for Tennessee, the win snaps a four-game winning str eak (that included a home win over MSU). They dropped to .500 in the SEC standings, alongside Ole Miss and Mississippi State at 5-5.

The Vols will head home to host Ole Miss on Wednesday.

