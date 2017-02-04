Ole Miss stays persistent in win over Vandy

Ole Miss traveled to Nashville on Saturday and got the tough matchup they were expecting against conference foes in Vandy.

The Rebels trailed for much of the first half and went to the locker room down five, but didn’t let the Commodores get much separation.

It wasn’t until late in the game when Ole Miss rolled off a hot streak, taking the lead and extending it to 11.

The Commodores provided a bit of resistance and shrunk that lead to just three, but Ole Miss would not be denied their 81-74 victory on the road.

Five Rebels scored in double figures, with Deandre Burnett leading the way with 17. Big man Sebastian Saiz dominated the glass with 16 boards and chipped in 10 points of his own.

Ole Miss now sits in a three-way tie with Mississippi State and Tennessee in the middle of the SEC standings at 5-5 in conference play, with plenty of room for movement with a tight conference and a month to go.

Ole Miss, now 14-9 on the season, will head to Tennessee to take on the Volunteers on Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.