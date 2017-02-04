Garth Brooks, athletes hold soccer camp for kids

Garth Brooks traded his singer/songwriter badge to become a soccer coach before his two big shows Saturday.

Mid-South children came together to learn soccer from Brooks as well as University of Memphis soccer players and NFL stars.

“So these guys are walking examples of what character, respect, discipline, all that stuff does for you,” Brooks said. “So if they leave here feeling a little more confident in themselves, if they leave here knowing one more child than they came here, than we've had a successful day.”

The event was part of the Garth Brooks Teammates for Kids Foundation and ProCamps that have been running for the past 12 years.

The program teaches kids skills on the field while also providing scholarships for underprivileged children so they can go to camps like these.

Morgan Cox, who plays for the Baltimore Ravens, was another coach at the camp.

"it's a great organization to be a part of because you get to participate with kids and just have fun,” Cox said. “And they let us run around and just be like kids out here."

University of Memphis head soccer coach Richard Mulrooney said he’s helped out at these camps for the past 10 years.

“The university has donated the building for us to use. It's us giving back,” Mulrooney said. “The kids look up to us, being University of Memphis Athletes. It's how we give back to the community. It's the least we can do."

The goal is for the children to build their muscles as well as their spirit.

“This is our future, the children,” Brooks said. “The main thing we want to talk about today is love. Make sure they leave here, because you can deal with human beings if you introduce love to them at an early age. Or you can deal with human beings when they're this big and they don't know what love is. Trust me, you're going to want to do it early."

