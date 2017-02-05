Person shot, killed in Marshall Co. - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MARSHALL CO., MS (WMC) -

A person was killed in the 100 block of Rebecca Drive in Byhalia, Mississippi, overnight.

The Marshall County Coroner said the person was shot once in the stomach. The person's identity will not be released until next of kin have been notified.

