Celebrating meteorologist: Happy National Weatherperson's Day!

Whether rain, snow, sleet, or shine, they help you plan your day. It’s National Weatherperson’s Day!

National Weatherperson’s Day is always celebrated February 5 and honors all individuals in the field of meteorology, weather forecasting, and broadcast meteorology. If you’re a volunteer storm tracker, you’re celebrated as well.

The date was chosen because it commemorates the birthday of John Jeffries, a scientist and surgeon, who “is considered to be one of America’s first weather observers” from 1774 to 1816, according to nationaldaycalendar.com.

To observe National Weatherperson’s Day, use the hashtag #WeatherpersonsDay on social media and tell them how much you care.

