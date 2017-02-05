Man injured, 11 cars shot at during party in Hickory Hill

A man is in critical condition after being shot during a party at a Hickory Hill apartment complex, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened in the 3900 block of Ravenoak Drive in the Raven Ridge Apartments, just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

When police arrived, several vehicles sped past officers and people were running out of the apartment complex.

A person asked officers for help, stating that someone had been shot in one of the apartments.

Officers found a man with multiple gunshots wounds. He was taken to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

The lease owner of the apartment told officers he was throwing a party when several people he didn’t know came inside. He forced them to get out, but they returned, kicking the door in and shooting, according to investigators.

Several other people told police their vehicles were riddled with bullet holes. Officers said at least 11 vehicles were hit.

Trelesia Morgan lives nearby. The shooting has her concerned,

"I'm highly concerned because I have a son," Morgan said. "It's always a shooting over here and the apartments next door; it's nothing new. This is what happens."

The suspects ran out the apartment.

No one is in custody at this time.

