Well-known Memphis pastor retires after 2 decades

A well-known Memphis pastor stepped down Sunday after 22 years as leader of his East Memphis church.

Reverend Sandy Willson retired from Second Presbyterian Church.

Sunday afternoon, the congregation held a thank you celebration to honor Willson and his family.

Second Presbyterian has grown over the years under his leadership. Willson said it is hard to say goodbye, but he and his family are extremely grateful.

“We are overwhelmed with emotion because of all these relationships,” Rev. Willson said. “We love these folks. They obviously love us. So that's the reason it's a tearful but a happy moment.”

Willson said he and his wife will be staying in Memphis, but he will not stop preaching.

He wants to take on interim pastoral assignments for churches while they look for pastors.

