Severe weather threat Monday and Tuesday

A storm system will impact the Mid-South on Monday night and Tuesday morning. There is currently a slight risk for severe weather, which means scattered severe storms are likely.

TIMING: Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible late Monday night into early Tuesday. The system will first bring strong storms to eastern Arkansas after 11 pm Monday and then will impact west Tennessee and northeast Mississippi by 5 am. Storms will continue through the early afternoon. This system will be west of our area by 5 pm Tuesday.

THREATS: Heavy rain and frequent lighting are likely with these storms. The main threat will be large hail, especially for storms early Tuesday morning. Strong winds with gusts up to 50 mph will also be possible with these storms.

Since the threat is still a ways out, you have plenty of time to prepare! Download the WMC Weather App to make sure you have a direct access to the First Alert Weather Team. We send frequently video updates and warnings get sent straight to your phone.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.