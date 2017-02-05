Mother says cousins rescued teen daughter from sex trafficking

A 31-year-old man is in jail and being investigated for forcing a 17-year-old into prostitution.

A Mid-South mother said her 17-year-old daughter was taken from their home earlier this week and forced into sex trafficking.

She said Hernando Police Department, with help from her missing daughter's two brave cousins, brought her back to safety Sunday.

Friday, Memphis police issued a city watch for a 17-year-old girl, whose face and identity we are not revealing in this story. Two days before, the girl's mother said she reached out to police for help.

In the city watch, investigators said the girl disappeared after her mother returned home early Wednesday and could not find her.

That mother said she believes her daughter was forced into sex trafficking in Mississippi, but it took two days for the police to issue a city watch.

She told police that two of her daughter's cousins contacted the missing teen and her kidnapper on Facebook and agreed to meet up with them. The cousins got into a car with two men and the missing girl. As they drove into Mississippi, the cousins told the mother their location, who passed the info on to Hernando police.

Hernando officers pulled over the vehicle near Interstate 55 and Interstate 69 Sunday morning.

We're still waiting to get more official details from police on this on-going investigation. A source told the WMC Action News 5 investigators that two men are in custody and the FBI is working the case.

