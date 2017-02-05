Memphis District of Prince Hall Affiliated honors local law enforcement

Through candid photos, Memphis Police Department's top brass were honored at Mason's Law Enforcement Appreciation Breakfast on Saturday.

The event was the Memphis District of Prince Hall Affiliated (PHA) Mason's 1st Annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Breakfast.

Police Director Mike Rallings and Shelby County Sheriff Chief Deputy Bonner were honored along with local PHA Masons that are law enforcement officers.

The Memphis Police Department posted additional photos of the ceremony on their Facebook page:

