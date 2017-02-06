Former MPD officer convicted of killing wife

A former Memphis Police Department officer was convicted of killing her wife.

Jaselyn Grant was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of her estranged wife, Keara Crowder. Investigators said Crowder was shot three times with Grant's MPD-issued service weapon in November 2014.

Grant was charged with first-degree murder in her wife's death, but pleaded not guilty and claimed self-defense. The jury convicted her of the lesser charge of second-degree murder.

Grant said she shot in self-defense after Crowder hit her with a gun and pointed it at her.

Grant was also charged with attempted first-degree murder for shooting at Crowder's 12-year-old son as he ran from the house. The child testified during the trial. According to the Commercial Appeal, Grant was also convicted on reckless endangerment and aggravated assault charges for shooting at the child.

Grant resigned from MPD shortly after she was arrested. At the time, then-Police Director Toney Armstrong said his department took domestic violence cases seriously.

"We take domestic violence seriously. We feel like we should be setting an example for our city. And the people look at us in a higher light and I certainly hold them to a higher accountability," Armstrong said in 2014.

Grant will be sentenced March 10.

