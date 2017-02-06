DeSoto Co. sergeant injured in shootout returns to work

A DeSoto County sergeant shot in the line of duty returned to work Monday. He went striding through the room with the help of a crutch.

Sergeant Hunter Garrett will return on light duty, according to DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco.

Garrett was shot in the foot during a shootout with robbery suspect Kevin Darnell Washington. Washington died in the shootout. Garrett was released from the hospital early the next morning.

Garrett was humble as he walked through the doors and recalled the shootout where he and Hutchens were injured.

"I'm just doing my job. I don't think I'm a hero," Garrett said.

Garrett has spent six and a half years on the force. He said with that time there have been stressful moments, but this is a first.

"It's something you hope you'll never encounter, but you train for every day," he said.

He credits his training with saving his life.

Despite the dangers, he said the thing that caused him to become a police officer is the same thing that keeps him going today.

"It's really about helping people and that's what I like to do," Garrett said.

Garrett has been placed on light duty until he is fully healed.

K-9 deputy Brandon "Lee" Hutchens was also injured in the shootout. He was recently moved out of the ICU into a step-down room and is recovering quickly.

