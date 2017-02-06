Software programs offer incentives for DIY tax filers

April may still be a few months away, but it's not too early to start thinking about your taxes.

Though it may seem daunting, more and more people are taking a "do-it-yourself" approach to tax returns, using software programs to help them.

The growing number of DIY-ers led to some competition among software programs. For example, H&R Block now offers free basic tax return help, because Taxact and Turbotax both do.

Turbotax has even taken it a step first, offering live help from a tax expert through their Smartlook feature.

No matter the company, all tax experts said it's best to file now rather than later. Filing sooner will reduce the chance that an ID thief will file and swipe your tax refund.

The deadline to file is April 18.

