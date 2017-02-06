Americans spend more than $18.2B on Valentine's Day

Everybody wants the things that money can’t buy, but Valentine’s Day is an opportunity to show our love in a more tangible way. Thanks to the folks at Wallethub.com, you can see how your spending compares to the rest of the country and get some new ideas on how to express your love.

The average American will spend $146.84 this year (that’s a total of $18.2 billion!) on expressions of love including cards, candy, jewelry, and dining out.

Wallethub.com also ranked the top 100 metro areas on a variety of factors to determine the “most romantic” and most cost-effective cities, and although Memphis came in at #86, we did place 32nd in their list of best weather on Valentine’s Day. So with relatively good weather in our favor, just a little effort should produce great results.

But if you’re looking for less expensive ways to show your love, Wallethub.com has 50 ideas you might want to try including creating an indoor picnic, burning a CD with songs that make you think of your lover, sharing an expensive dessert at your favorite eating place, giving your valentine IOU coupons (free back rub, free car wash, etc), or writing a “10 Reasons Why I Love You” list.

