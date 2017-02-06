Organization highlights links between human, canine cancers

Do you know the warning signs of cancer---in your dog? Would you like to see the world get rid of the greatest global killer?

One organization, PuppyUp, is raising awareness about canine cancer and its link to human cancer through walks, seminars, social media, and speaking engagements.



If you want to get involved, PuppyUp Memphis is looking for you and your four-legged friend to walk for a good cause. The family-friendly event and two mile walk will be in Overton Park on Sunday, April 30th, 2017.

You can learn more about being a volunteer, sponsor, making a donation or the next event closet to you here.

