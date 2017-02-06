Man pleads guilty to taking $119k in armored truck robbery

A man pleaded guilty to robbing an armored truck in August 2016.

According to U.S. Attorney Edward Stanton III, James Lacey Jr. pepper sprayed and robbed the driver of a Dunbar Armored truck parked on Summer Avenue.

The truck's driver saw Lacey taking money and fired a shot at him, hitting him on the right side of his body. After he was shot, Lacey ran away with a bag containing almost $119,000, got into a black Jeep Liberty and drove away.

A Crime Stoppers tip led investigators to charge Lacey in the robbery. He pleaded guilty Monday.

Lacey faces up to 30 years in prison and a $500,000 fine. He will be sentenced on May 12, 2017.

