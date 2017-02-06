Severe Thunderstorm Warning expires for all Mid-South counties

Storms moved through the Mid-South on Tuesday morning. All severe thunderstorm warnings and watches have expired.

As storms moved through after midnight, several areas were under a severe thunderstorm warning. However, none of the storms caused significant damage.

Strong winds and hail were the main threats associated with the round of storms that moved through between midnight and 10 a.m.

Around 6:30 a.m., radar indicated that quarter-sized hail was falling in parts of Arkansas, especially near Osceola. Later, another round of storms brought half-dollar-sized hail to eastern Arkansas.

Though storms weren't particularly dangerous, showers and heavy rain led to a slow commute.

SPC had most of the Mid-South in a standard slight risk, mainly for the first half of the day from before sunrise through midday.

Be sure to download the WMC app on your apple or android device to always stay ahead of the storms.

Click here to download for Android.

Click here to download for iPhone.

Text 'SEVERE' to 90105 to receive severe weather text alerts from the National Weather Service.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.