Man killed in Whitehaven convenience store shooting

A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a convenience store in Whitehaven on Monday.

Memphis Police Department is investigating the shooting that happened at T&A Market on Eastwind Drive around 10:45 a.m.

Police officers on the scene said the 23-year-old victim was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds. He later died from his injuries.

Officers held about a dozen people inside the store for questioning. They were all released a short time later.

"I feel bad. I see I hear stuff everyday just need to stop all the killing," witness Douglas Redmond said.

Officers said it is unclear how many shooters were involved. No suspect information is currently available.

