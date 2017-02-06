MPD investigates body found in Hyde Park - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MPD investigates body found in Hyde Park

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
MEMPHIS, TN

Investigators found a body in the Hyde Park neighborhood in Memphis.

Memphis Police Department said there is a death investigation at 1003 Cabana Circle Drive. No details have been released about the body or a possible cause of death.

