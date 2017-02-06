Garth Brooks surprises cancer patient at concert

A cancer survivor and Garth Brooks fan received a special surprise when she went to his concert in Memphis on Saturday. She came away with the memories of a lifetime after she was moved to better seats, recognized by Brooks, and even took home a very special souvenir.

Beverly Ellis is a fighter. How else would you describe someone who beat breast cancer in 2012 and now is battling liver cancer?

"I do say fight for your life," Ellis said.

Ellis took a break to see Garth Brooks in concert on Saturday. But instead of watching it from the nose bleed section like she had expected, staff moved her and her seven friends and family next to the stage.

"I was pretty floored over that," Ellis said. "It was an amazing experience."

That was only the beginning. Brooks paused to recognize her. Then he gave her his famous black hat.

"It couldn't happen to a better person," Ellis' friend Amanda Tacker said.

Tacker was there when the magical moment happened. She said the gesture could not have happened to a better person.

"You can't get that girl down and even if she's down for a moment, she bounces back twice as hard," Tacker said.

"We had a blast. I mean unforgettable," Ellis said.

In addition to being a fighter, she's also inspirational. Since that moment with Brooks, her phone has not stopped ringing. The calls are coming from people inspired by her story as a symbol for what it means to never give up no matter the circumstances.

"Don't let yourself get down, surround yourself with people that love and care about you," Ellis said.

It's a fight she will continue to wage for the most important people in her life, her husband Brandon and her sons Asher and Hudson.

