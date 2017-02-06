Dance team brings world championship to Memphis - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Dance team brings world championship to Memphis

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Houston Middle School team in their championship coats. (Source: Family) Houston Middle School team in their championship coats. (Source: Family)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Houston Middle School has a team of world champions walking the halls.

The school's pom team won the National Dance Team Championship in Orlando, Florida this past weekend.

They beat four Chinese teams, a Chilean team, and a Mexican team to earn this title.

Congratulations to the girls on the Houston Middle School team! Thanks for showing the world some of the talent that exists in the Mid-South.

