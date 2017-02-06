Dance team brings world championship to Memphis

With the Lucky 7 Brass Band leading the way, Memphis bicyclists staged a 2nd line procession down Peabody Place Friday night. Bike enthusiasts protesting the end of the Great Streets Pilot Project. "Tonight we're mourning a death because this project is being ripped out before we got a change to tweak it and learn from it and make it better," Revolutions Bicycle Coop Executive Director, Sylvia Crum, said. Last year, the city transformed this stretch of Pe...