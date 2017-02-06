Teach901 looks to fill over 100 vacant positions at job fair

There are more than 100 teacher positions open for next year and Teach901 is looking to fill those voids.

"There's just a large need for Memphis teachers to stay in the classroom and get the best ones in the classroom," Emily Cupples, with Teach901, said.

Teach901 will host the job fair at the Salvation Army Kroc Center in Midtown on Wednesday, February 8, from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. The Kroc Center is located at 800 East Parkway South.

More than 30 school operators in the Greater Memphis area will be represented. Representatives from Shelby County Schools, Achievement Schools District, Gestalt Community Schools, KIPP Memphis, and many more will be present.

Since the Teach901 event is a collaborative effort, if one school fills their position, they will connect you with another school that has an opening. If you snag that job, you'll be well paid.

"You get a teacher in front of every student," Cupples said. "Every student gets a high quality education. They are more prepared to enter the workforce."

The employers are looking to hire positions from teachers to tutors to administrators. According to teateachers.org, SCS teachers made an average of $57,000 in 2015, the highest salary in the state.

The need is great nationwide with a teacher shortage of around 80,000. In urban areas like Memphis the need is even greater. So what can you do to stand out? First, know why the employer should hire you.

"We just really encourage people to come with talking points and looking and feeling their best and a smile and an eagerness to engage," Cupples said.

To register for the event, click here.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.