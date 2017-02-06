Memphis-based Black Restaurant Week expands to 9 cities - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis-based Black Restaurant Week expands to 9 cities

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

It’s an idea that first got its start in the Bluff City. Memphis-based Black Restaurant Week is now expanding to nine cities.

Cynthia Daniels launched the idea in March of 2016, as an idea to boost business for black and minority-owned restaurants.

Now, the concept is rolling out in Atlanta, Birmingham, St. Louis, Baltimore, Washington, D.C., Orlando, Richmond, Nashville, and New Orleans.

The event will be held March 6-12. Daniels said in 2016, MBRW brought 3185 patrons into eight participating restaurants, resulted in 38 jobs created and $85,000 in total sales.

“This effort provides minority-owned restaurants with marketing opportunities that are otherwise cost restrictive
with a goal promoting Memphis food tourism and multi-cultural engagement," Daniels said.

Restaurants participating in Memphis in 2017:

  • Dejavu
  • Scoops Parlor
  • HM Dessert Lounge
  • The Office @ Uptown
  • The Choo
  • Cafe 7/24
  • Sweet Potato Baby
  • Two Vegan Sistas
  • Perignons Restaurant & Lounge
  • Underground Café
  • Best Friend's Grille
  • Guilt Free Pastries
  • Cupcake Cutie Etc.

For more information, click here.

