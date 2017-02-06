Power restored in Bartlett after 3K hit in blackout - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Power restored in Bartlett after 3K hit in blackout

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(SOURCE: MLGW) (SOURCE: MLGW)
SHELBY COUNTY, TN (WMC) -

A power outage across most of Bartlett impacted 3,368 people, according to MLGW Monday afternoon.

There were 15 outages in Bartlett, as well as some areas in East Memphis.

It is unclear what has caused the outages, but the power has been restored to all customers.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly