19-year-old recovering after bullets fly at Hickory Hill party

Police are still hoping to find the person responsible for opening fire at Raven Ridge Apartments on Sunday morning, hitting a teen and several cars while a party was going on.

“Being a grandmother, you’ve got to be prayed up at all times,” Dorothy Spencer said.

Spencer’s grandson, 19-year-old Ravonte Johnson, was shot during the party in Hickory Hill.

“Next thing I know, they were calling me saying he got shot,” Spencer said.

Johnson is stuck in a hospital bed recovering after police said unwanted guests showed up at the party and sprayed bullets when they were asked to leave.

“You just got to pray for them and hope that they come forward and say, ‘yes, I did the shooting,’” Spencer said.

Starr Carlock lives in the area and said crime has gotten so bad, she has decided to move soon.

“Every other day or so, it’s a shooting, and you worry for your kids to go to school and come home,” Carlock said.

Spencer said she is praying and she had strong words for her grandson and other party-goers.

“Don’t ever go to parties. You don’t ever know what the outcome might be,” she said.

Johnson’s family said he is going to be OK. If you know anything about the person responsible for this crime, contact Memphis Police Department.

