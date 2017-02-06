DeSoto Central middle schooler breaks Bryce Harper's home run record

Southaven native Blaze Jordan is like any other middle schooler. He goes to school, he plays sports, and he helps his parents at their Wholesale Nutrition shop whenever he can, but Jordan is also different from his peers.

He's a world champion.

Jordan smacked 14 home runs in late December at the 11th International Power Showcase, including one over 477 feet, to become the new World Champion.

“I was actually surprised when I saw the results,” Jordan said. “I'm just truly blessed.”

A month later, Jordan went to a Power Showcase in Texas and clubbed a ball 503 feet. The mark broke Major League right fielder Bryce Harper's record of 502 set in 2009.

Perfect Game ranks Jordan as the number two baseball prospect in the class of 2021, and his coaches have even compared him to American League runner up MVP Mookie Betts, who Jordan’s mom says is a hero of his.

"He loves Mookie,” Jennifer Jordan said. “Mookie actually comes up to Dulins, which is where he does all of his training. His coach Tim Dulin is his hitting instructor and Tim has just told us numerous times he's just special."

Mississippi State noticed those “special” skills, and made the 14-year-old an offer he’s always wanted.

"My grandparents have always liked Mississippi State,” Jordan said. “After my granddad passed away, it just felt like the right choice for me."

As for his parents, they still can't believe their little boy has accomplished so much at such a young age.

“It's unreal,” Jennifer Jordan said. “Sometimes you just have to pinch yourself and say 'is this real and is this really happening and is that really your baby out there.'"

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.