Pedestrian struck by vehicle at Hickory Hill and Winchester

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle just after 6 p.m. Monday night, according to Memphis Police Department.

The pedestrian was hit at Hickory Hill and Winchester roads. 

Police said the driver stayed on the scene and was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

