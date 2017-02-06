Man in critical condition after shooting - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man in critical condition after shooting

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man is in critical condition after being shot at Emerald Pointe Apartments on Monday night.

Memphis Police Department said they shooting happened just after 7 p.m. in the 3300 block of Hickory View Place.

Police said a 30-year-old man was shot and taken to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

No description of the suspect is available.

