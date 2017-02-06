Soccer ball aboard Challenger finally makes it into space

A soccer ball on board the Challenger space shuttle has finally made it into space.

Astronaut Shane Kimbrough posted a picture of the ball floating in his spaceship to his Twitter page.

Kimbrough said the ball was brought on board by Ellison Onizuka on the day of the infamous explosion. Onizuka brought the ball with him for his daughter, who played soccer for her high school team.

This ball was on Challenger that fateful day. Flown by Ellison Onizuka for his daughter, a soccer player @Clear_LakeHS. #NASARemembers pic.twitter.com/grShwq372X — Shane Kimbrough (@astro_kimbrough) February 3, 2017

According to Clear Lake High School’s website, the ball was signed by the CLHS girls’ and boys’ soccer teams in 1986.

The ball was eventually recovered and returned to the high school before Kimbrough brought the ball into space.

"The soccer ball in many ways has continued the mission my father embarked upon so many years ago. It has continued to travel and explore space while inspiring so many through its history,” Onizuna’s daughter Janelle Onizuka-Gillian said.

