Dog injuries at Southland Gaming increased 55 percent in 2016

A troubling new statistic released from Grey2K from the Southland dog racing track shows the drastic increase in injuries last year to dogs.

The final injury report for 2016 shows a 55 percent increase in injuries to race dogs at the track.

A total of 136 dogs suffered injuries last year. Out of the 136 dogs injured, 56 of them suffered broken legs.

That's the highest number of injuries reported at the facility since 2008.

Southland released a statement concerning the injury report that emphasized safety is still the top priority at the facility.

Thank you for reaching out to us regarding the story you are running this evening. Greyhound safety is always a top priority. We ran 130 additional races this year in comparison to 2015. We looked at the data and calculated an injury risk per start and it shows that our career threatening injuries are down 11.6%. Greyhound safety comes first. We love our dogs and they love racing. We have a bi-weekly safety meeting that is not mandated by any regulatory body and have continued to invest in new track maintenance equipment. Any dog that may suffer an injury is given the highest of veterinary care from a fund established by Southland and kennel owners. These dogs are then placed in adoption upon their recovery.

