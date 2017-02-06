Strickland: Memphis is not enforcing federal immigration laws

The City of Memphis said it is not acting any differently than before President Donald Trump signed his immigration order.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said the federal government is not asking the city to do anything differently in regards to immigration.

"I would hope no matter who you voted for, Trump or Clinton, you do not want the Memphis Police Department to actively knock on people's doors or stop them and ask them for their citizenship papers," Strickland said.

Strickland said the city is not enforcing federal immigration laws, such as actively seeking out illegal immigrants in the city with the intent to deport them.

MPD's policy does, however, call for it to notify the federal government if an undocumented immigrant is arrested on drug or criminal charges.

