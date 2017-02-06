Man on the run after woman escapes kidnapping in Kroger parking lot

Memphis police are searching for the man accused of robbing and abducting a woman at the Kroger parking lot on Poplar Avenue Saturday morning.

According to the police report, the kidnapping happened around 7:40 a.m. at Kroger on the corner of Poplar Avenue and Cleveland Street when the suspect robbed a woman of her purse and forced her into his vehicle, dragging her across the parking lot before she escaped.

The victim told police the man was in an older model gold Ford Taurus and backed into a parking spot as she was returning to her car from shopping.

The police report said she refused the man’s pleas for money and then he grabbed her purse and they began to struggle.

The victim said the man grabbed her and threw her to the ground and they started fighting with fists as the woman screamed.

She refused to be taken to the hospital, but the suspect got away.

Kroger officials said they are aware of the incident and are working with Memphis Police Department on the investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Memphis Police.

