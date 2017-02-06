Weirich: Domestic Violence impacts more than just victim

Domestic violence in a problem that resulted in many of the city's homicides in 2016. District Attorney Amy Weirich said her office has made steps to try and address that problem for one reason--the children.

For those such as Lashara Simpson, who according to police came at the father of her children with a claw hammer and hit him in the mouth, the violence within the walls of a home leaves an impact on more than just the person injured.

"It's upsetting when you think about the children that grow up in those homes, that are exposed to that violence," Weirich said. "Whether they see it or hear, they know that it's there."

Weirich said 32 of the homicides in 2016 were domestic violence related. But, she said her office recently hired two new witness victim coordinators in order to help prosecute domestic violence offenders.

According to Weirich, her office works about 8,000 domestic violence cases annually and has a specialized domestic violence unit at her disposal. She said the extra advocates on her staff will help more cases in the future.

