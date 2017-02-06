Volunteers pack orientation to help Mid-South refugees

Volunteers turned out in large numbers to help refugees in the Mid-South.

World Relief Memphis held an orientation Monday night for people looking for opportunities to help refugees settle in the United States.

The group’s goal is to help those fleeing war and persecution change their lives.

Organizers said President Donald Trump’s immigration order led to the substantial response.

"After the executive order was signed, that weekend I had 60 emails in my inbox,” Kate Lindsey said. “The majority of which were people requesting more information about our work."

Volunteers can help by being greeters, home tutors, interpreters and providing office help.

