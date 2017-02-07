82-year-old rescued from house fire

An 82-year-old woman was rescued from a house fire early Tuesday just after 5:30 a.m.

Memphis Fire Department rushed to the scene on Rochester Road near Carbon Road where they found flames engulfing a home.

Memphis Police Department said the victim's son came home to find it on fire. He then called MFD, who found Wydena Norris unconscious inside the bathroom.

"Our crews arrived on the scene; there was heavy smoke visible from all sides of the structure," Memphis Fire Department Lt. Wayne Cooke said.

The fire caused loved ones to become concerned that it might be Norris's home.

"I saw that there was a fire on Rochester and I was like, 'Mrs. Wydena lives in Rochester," family friend Eric Johnson said.

Wydena Norris and Johnson's mother are close friends. He would visit Norris' home as a child.

"Nothing but good memories," Johnson said.

Norris was taken to Regional Medical Center Burn Unit and is in critical condition with 2nd degree burns to her arms and legs.

Norris' daughter is on her way to Regional One from Texas to be by her mother's side.

Memphis Fire Department said the home did not have a working smoke detector.

Though it only took firefighters 10 minutes to get the fire under control, the flames still caused significant damage throughout the home.

Fire officials said the fire was caused by a malfunction in a living room ceiling fan. The total damage to the home was $5,000 and an estimated $2,500 in damage to the contents inside the home.

