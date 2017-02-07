MPD releases photos of ATM robbery suspect

A person was robbed while trying to withdraw money from an ATM early Friday morning.

Memphis Police Department said the victim was trying to get cash from the Regions ATM on Covington Pike around 4:15 a.m. That's when someone robbed them and took off in a grey Chevrolet pickup with an extended cab.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

