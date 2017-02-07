Tractor-trailer overturns on Forest Hill Irene - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Tractor-trailer overturns on Forest Hill Irene

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
GERMANTOWN, TN (WMC) -

A tractor-trailer overturned on Forest Hill Irene Road underneath Highway 385.

Shelby County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Earle Farrell said there were no injuries in the crash.

Farrell said he does not know what the tractor trailer was carrying at the time of the crash.

