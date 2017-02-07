18-year-old sought in bowling alley triple shooting

Police identified an 18-year-old as the suspect in a triple shooting at a Memphis bowling alley.

Justin Johnson, 18, is charged with shooting into Billy Hardwick's All Star Lanes on January 31. Memphis Police Department initially identified him as a person of interest in the shooting, but they now have issued a warrant for his arrest.

Around 11:30 p.m. on January 31, officers found three shooting victims at the bowling alley.

Witnesses said a large group of people was fighting inside the business. That's when Memphis Police Department said Johnson went to the parking lot, got a gun from a car, and started firing shots into the bowling alley.

Two men and a woman were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

MPD said Johnson then left the scene in a silver four-door sedan.

Johnson is charged with three counts of attempted second-degree murder and vandalism.

Anyone with information about where Johnson may be is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

