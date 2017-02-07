Oxford student selected to compete for $250K science award

An Oxford High School senior is the only student in Mississippi to receive a prestigious science opportunity.

Shawn Chao is one of 300 seniors in America chosen for the Regeneron Science Talent Search.

The competition is for seniors who have completed an independent science research project before their senior year.

Chao spent countless hours conducting independent research aimed at solving the world’s most pressing challenges through science. His entry in the national science research competition centered on creating an algorithm to address the growth of algae in certain climates in areas such as the Mississippi Delta.

“Shawn’s drive to conduct research and seek answers to some of the world’s most pressing scientific and ecological issues speaks volumes about what type of student he is among his Oxford peers,” OHS Principal Bradley Roberson said.

Chao gets a $2,000 award for the work he's already completed. Oxford High School also gets a $2,000 grant in Chao's honor.

Chao will now compete against the other selected students. Forty finalists will then be invited to Washington, D.C. in March to participate in the final judging, meet with notable scientists, and compete for the top award of $250,000.

Alumni of the Regeneron Science Talent Search have made extraordinary contributions to science and hold more than 100 of the world’s most coveted science and math honors, including the Nobel Prize and National Medal of Sciences. Annually, students entering the competition compete for more than $3.1 million in awards.

