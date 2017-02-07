MPD, THP join forces to increase seat belt usage

Seat belts save lives! Memphis Police Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol teamed up to promote increase usage of seat belts and child passenger safety restraints.



The annual Seatbelts Are For Everyone, S.A.F. E Campaign, runs now through August 1, 2017.

Officers are going to pay particularly close attention to nighttime enforcement--between 6 p.m. and 5:59 a.m. It has been reported that nearly 60 percent of Tennessee's nighttime traffic fatalities are unrestrained.



"Avoid receiving a traffic citation, and more importantly, avoid risking your safety and your passengers' safety by wearing a seat belt," Memphis Police Department Director Michael Rallings said.

2017 will be the fourth year that the THSO has sponsored the SAFE campaign.

Last year yielded the following enforcement efforts by city of Memphis Police department as a result of our participation in the SAFE Campaign:



• 666 child restraint violations

• 6761 seat belt citations



“In 2015, Tennessee’s average seat belt usage rate was 86.23 percent,” THSO Director Vic Donoho said. “Last year, Tennessee soared to 88.95 percent. Through increased education, enforcement, and community involvement, we’re striving for ninety percent or higher.”



Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.