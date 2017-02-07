New burger joint brings miniature international flair

A new burger joint promises to bring some international flair to Highland Strip.

Burgerim, an Israeli franchise, is opening its first Memphis store in the University area. The restaurant encourages choice, with the idea that there's never too many great ways to prep a burger.

You can order their mini burgers in duos, trios, or enormous party boxes. Patty choices include wagyu beef, lamb, turkey, chicken, veggie, and more--plus tons of unusual toppings and sauces.

Of course, no burger is complete without fries--regular or sweet potato--or onion rings, salads, and of course, something sweet.

Burgerim is now open at the Highland Strip. You can order in store or ahead by calling 901-308-1203.

