MPD officer shoots at 2 charging dogs - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MPD officer shoots at 2 charging dogs

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A Memphis Police Department officer fired shots at two dogs on Nathan Avenue near Tillman Street.

Officers were trying to arrest a suspect with multiple warrants when an MPD officer said two pit bulls charged at them.

Neither dog was shot.

The suspect was arrested on Princeton Avenue. It is unclear what the suspect was wanted for.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly