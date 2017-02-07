Amber Alert canceled for AR 1-year-old, suspect in custody

An Amber Alert for a missing 1-year-old was canceled after the suspect was taken into custody.

Conway Police Department requested a Level 2 Amber Alert for Jimmy Fernando Bonilla. He was taken at knife point and was last seen only wearing a diaper.

Investigators took 23-year-old Yimi Antonia Navarro-Cruz into custody a few minutes after the Amber Alert was issued.

