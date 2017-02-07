MPD releases surveillance video of bank robbery

Two men wearing masks robbed a Memphis bank Tuesday afternoon.

Memphis Police Department received a call about the bank robbery just before 1 p.m.

Two men, one wearing a red hoodie the other wearing a blue hoodie, went into Independent Bank near the intersection of Poplar Avenue and South Holmes Street and robbed the bank, according to MPD.

They drove off in a silver sedan.

Wednesday, MPD released surveillance footage of the robbery:

Anyone with information on this robbery is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

