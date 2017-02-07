Mother reports son shot; son drives off when police arrive

A mother called police saying her son was shot minutes before he got into a car crash.

Memphis Police Department said the mother called 911 just before 1 p.m. She told them her son, 39-year-old Jermaine Gaines, was at Ardent Street in Midtown suffering from a gunshot wound.

"He said, 'I've been shot,'" neighbor Daryl Ramsey said. "I said, 'Where were you shot at?' he said 'in my neck.'" "I said, 'Man, don't you want to go to the hospital?' He said 'No man, I don't want to go to the hospital right now.'"

When police officers arrived, Gaines drove off in his gold Mercury Grand Marquis. He then wrecked the car at the intersection of Winchester Road and Lake Park Drive in the Oakhaven neighborhood.

"Stop for medical vehicles and police instead of trying to make an exit," Gaines' mother, Gwen Gaines, said. "That outcome could have been worse."

He was taken to Regional Medical Center in critical condition, but is now stable.

MPD is continuing to investigate the string of incidents, but it is unclear if the man was ever actually shot.

