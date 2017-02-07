MPD: Police depend on 'accurate information' in missing persons cases

A 31-year-old man is in jail and being investigated for forcing a 17-year-old into prostitution.

After a 17-year-old was kidnapped and forced into prostitution, her mother said Memphis Police Department did not do enough. However, the department is responding to the claims and said they are only able to go on the information they are provided at the time.

The teen was taken from her Memphis home February 1 and discovered in Hernando a few days later after family members stepped in and went 'undercover' to help rescue the girl. They also contacted other resources and organizations to help locate and rescue the girl.

Her mother, Gena Hodges, said MPD "dropped the ball" and told her it was a "classic runaway case."

MPD Deputy Director Mike Ryall said the department goes on the information originally provided to begin an investigation.

"We have to rely on the citizens to provide accurate information immediately so we can provide a very good investigation from the beginning," Ryall said.

He said MPD always re-evaluates investigations internally.

The FBI continues to investigate this case.

