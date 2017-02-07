Father arrested after teacher reports child abuse

A Memphis teacher stepped in and took action after noticing a child with bruises. The actions of the teacher landed the child's father in jail on Tuesday.

Robert Meeks is charged with child abuse and is accused of biting, punching, and hitting a child with a belt on Sunday.

According to police, the child's teacher called police after suspecting the child had been abused. The child had bruises on her face, arms, and stomach.

